The 2023 NFL Draft is Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, meaning things are heating up at a breakneck pace. When we say "things," we mean mock draft movement as well as line movement in Vegas, as both journalists and fans attempt to navigate through the smoke all 32 NFL teams are putting out.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is now the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers over at Caesars Sportsbook -- though some believe it's a smokescreen -- so one has to assume that Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is on his way to the Houston Texans at No. 2, right? Roughly 30 minutes before the start of the draft, that appears to be the case. Stroud shot up the odds boards as No. 2 pick ahead of the draft to the point that Caesars Sportsbook removed wagering on the selection.

There had been reports about the Texans potentially passing on a quarterback at No. 2 overall, or even trading the pick away. It's that first scenario that seemed to be gaining some steam on Tuesday as Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. became the favorite to come off the board at No. 2 overall, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The switch came after Kentucky quarterback Will Levis briefly stood as the favorite to be the second pick on Tuesday morning. However, on Thursday things have changed again. Anderson had surged back to the top of the back on draft day with Stroud right behind him prior to the Ohio State quarterback's last-second leap. Meanwhile, Levis had tumbled to fifth behind Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and another quarterback, Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Here's what the odds were prior to Stroud's increasing likelihood to be the 2023 NFL Draft's second overall pick.

Player Thursday afternoon odds Tuesday afternoon odds Sunday odds Will Levis, QB +1000 +270 +1000 Tyree Wilson, EDGE +550 +350 +1000 Will Anderson Jr., EDGE -320 +150 +170 C.J. Stroud, QB +200 +260 +170 Bryce Young, QB +4000 +850 +400 Anthony Richardson, QB +650 +2000 +200

One thing to keep in mind is that these are odds for the No. 2 overall pick -- not necessarily "who the Texans will draft." If Houston opts to not take a quarterback at No. 2, Wilson or Anderson would be in play, but they also could put the pick up for sale for teams looking to take a QB, which would further send these odds into a tizzy.

These odds are fluid, and might change again in the hours leading up to Round 1 at 8 p.m. ET. But whatever Vegas caught wind of Thursday is certainly notable.