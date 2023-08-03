Football is back. While the 2023 NFL regular season doesn't kick off until Sept. 7, the preseason gets underway Thursday night when the Browns take on the Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Here's everything you need to know about the preseason opener:

How to watch

Date: Aug. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Is Aaron Rodgers playing?

Nope. The Jets' prized offseason acquisition hasn't taken a preseason snap since 2018, and coach Robert Saleh confirmed that streak will continue through Thursday, declaring Rodgers out for the game. It helps that the 39-year-old quarterback is already familiar with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, his close friend from their shared time in Green Bay.

Will any starters play?

Some, but not many. With Rodgers resting for the Jets, former first-round pick Zach Wilson will start at QB for New York, marking his first action under center since Week 15 of a tumultuous 2022 season in which he was benched twice. The Browns, meanwhile, will rest QB Deshaun Watson and veteran backup Joshua Dobbs, turning to ex-Vikings prospect Kellen Mond as their starter. Rookie fifth-rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson is also expected to see significant snaps at QB for Cleveland.

Another name to watch is Mekhi Becton, the former first-round Jets tackle, who is slated to take as many as several dozen snaps, per Saleh. Slimmed down and technically competing for both of New York's starting tackle jobs, Becton's played just one game the last two seasons. Though not a lock to make the final roster, Becton could play a vital role in the trenches if he stands out this preseason, with Rodgers' line headlined by other injury-riddled veterans in Duane Brown and Billy Turner.

History of Browns vs. Jets

The Browns and Jets have met 29 times in the regular season and playoffs, and Cleveland leads the all-time series, 15-14. Both teams have also appeared in the Hall of Fame Game multiple times -- New York in 1977 and 1992, and Cleveland six different times between 1963 and 1999. The last time the Browns appeared in the game, in '99, it was the first time the team took the field after a four-year hiatus resulting from the relocation controversy that ultimately established the rival Baltimore Ravens.

When does the rest of the preseason begin?

The Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason, but in some respects, it stands on its own. The Browns and Jets, for example, will play four total preseason games, including the opener, while the 30 other teams will only play three exhibitions. The first full week of preseason action will begin Aug. 10, with 10 different matchups scheduled through the following Sunday.