The NFL's Week 13 slate has already provided lots of juicy storylines: The Falcons forced the Jets into their fourth quarterback of the year, the Lions survived a Saints comeback attempt, and the Dolphins exploded to boost a few players' potential MVP chances.

Which coaches, players and teams were the biggest winners (or losers) of Week 13? Here's a roundup:

Winner: Tyreek Hill's MVP case

Only quarterbacks win this award, blah, blah, blah. If anyone in Miami deserves another look, it's "Cheetah," who torched the Commanders to make 157 yards and two deep scores look easy. Anytime Tua Tagovailoa shines, this man paves the way.

Loser: Anyone who watched Chargers vs. Patriots

Anyone who tuned in should've expected this. But man, even the Brandon Staley critics couldn't have predicted a total of six (6) points between the two sides. Yes, the Chargers got the win, but did they really? And is Bill Belichick already applying to other jobs?

Winner: Shane Steichen's Coach of the Year odds

Not many people have paid the Colts any mind since Anthony Richardson was lost for the year, but how about Steichen's trickery -- and Gardner Minshew's clutch delivery -- to propel a tight win over the Titans without Jonathan Taylor? This team has won four in a row and is 7-5!

Loser: The entire Jets franchise

So, let's recap: Aaron Rodgers probably isn't coming back this year, Tim Boyle was benched for Trevor Siemian, and the Jets scored eight points against the Falcons to lose their fifth straight. And that was just Sunday. What a disaster of a season.

Winner: The Lions' schedule

Dan Campbell deserves credit for his late-game aggressiveness to seal a win over the Saints, but Detroit's "D" should be thankful it got to go up against Derek Carr and Jameis Winston. The 9-3 record isn't an accident, but the playoffs will bring next-level tests.

Loser: Mike Tomlin

The Steelers lost by multiple scores to a Cardinals team that entered with two wins in 12 games. They lost Kenny Pickett along the way, but this one's all on the coach. Where is the prep? Pittsburgh was always more feisty than fearsome, but this can't happen.

Winner: The Texans' fortitude

Russell Wilson threatened another clutch finish for the Broncos on a day C.J. Stroud briefly had to exit after taking a hard hit, but DeMeco Ryans' "D" showed up when it mattered, with Jimmie Ward saving the day. This club has playoff-level poise.

Loser: Philadelphia

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers jawed about the Eagles for months, then came into Philly and embarrassed the reigning NFC champs on a night the Birds' own security chief was ejected for a sideline scuffle. Samuel's three TDs were salt in the wound.

Winner: Joe Flacco

How about coming in relatively cold at 38 years old and immediately bringing a semblance of downfield passing ability to the Browns' offense? Flacco's two TD passes in his first emergency start for Cleveland vs. the Rams at least offers some hope, despite the loss.