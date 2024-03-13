The San Francisco 49ers have brought in some reinforcements at linebacker. The Niners will sign former Chargers and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks to a one-year contract, according to ESPN.

Kendricks spent the first eight years of his career in Minnesota, where he emerged as one of the NFL's best linebackers and was eventually named both a Pro Bowler and All-Pro. He was released as a cap casualty last offseason and spent 2023 with the Chargers, where he collected his eighth consecutive 100-plus-tackle season working in the middle of the defense.

Kendricks was released again earlier this offseason as the Chargers -- who are still over the cap, as of this writing -- worked their way toward clearing enough space to enter the new league year (Wednesday 4 p.m. ET). Now, the former UCLA star California native will get to play for another Golden State team.

Kendricks will presumably provide insurance for the 49ers in the event that star linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles during the team's Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, is unable to return or is not at full strength early in the 2024 season.

It will be interesting to see how he and Fred Warner fit together on the field because they have each mostly played MIKE (i.e. middle) linebacker throughout their careers. Once Greenlaw returns, though, Kendricks can move into a role as a sub-package linebacker who spells both players and helps ensure that they can stay healthy deep into the season as they enter their late-20s.