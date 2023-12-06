Tua Tagovailoa's sensational season is being noticed by NFL fans. The Miami Dolphins quarterback currently leads all NFL players in fan votes for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon.

Tagovailoa, who is enjoying the best year of his four-year career, currently has 59,680 fan votes, ahead of Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud (44,095 votes), 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (43,331 votes), teammate Tyreek Hill (39,928 votes) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (38,720 votes).

The 49ers, fresh off their clobbering of the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, lead all NFL teams in total votes received, followed by the Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Eagles.

Here's a look at the leading vote-getters by position in each conference.

Offense

Defense

Special teams



Fan voting will remain open until Monday, Dec. 25. Player selections will be determined by the consensus of fan, player and coaches votes, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining who is selected. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 29.