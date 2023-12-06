Tua Tagovailoa's sensational season is being noticed by NFL fans. The Miami Dolphins quarterback currently leads all NFL players in fan votes for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon.
Tagovailoa, who is enjoying the best year of his four-year career, currently has 59,680 fan votes, ahead of Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud (44,095 votes), 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (43,331 votes), teammate Tyreek Hill (39,928 votes) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (38,720 votes).
The 49ers, fresh off their clobbering of the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, lead all NFL teams in total votes received, followed by the Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Eagles.
Here's a look at the leading vote-getters by position in each conference.
Offense
|AFC
|NFC
QB
Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|RB
|Raheem Mostert (MIA)
|Christian McCaffrey (SF)
|FB
|Alec Ingold (MIA)
|Kyle Juszczyk (SF)
|WR
|Tyreek Hill (MIA)
|CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
|TE
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|George Kittle (SF)
|T
|Terron Armstead (MIA)
|Trent Williams (SF)
|G
|Kevin Zeitler (BAL)
|Zack Martin (DAL)
|C
|Creed Humphrey (KC)
|Jason Kelce (PHI)
Defense
|AFC
|NFC
DE
Myles Garrett (CLE)
|Nick Bosa (SF)
DT
Chris Jones (KC)
|Javon Hargrave (SF)
OLB
T.J. Watt (PITT)
|Micah Parsons (DAL)
ILB
Roquan Smith (BAL)
|Fred Warner (SF)
CB
Jalen Ramsey (MIA)
|DaRon Bland (DAL)
SS
Kyle Hamilton (BAL)
|SS Reed Blankenship (PHI)
FS
Geno Stone (BAL)
|Jessie Bates (ATL)
Special teams
|AFC
|NFC
K
Dustin Hopkins (CLE)
Brandon Aubrey (DAL)
P
Ryan Stonehouse (TEN)
Jamie Gillian (NYG)
LS
Blake Ferguson (MIA)
Andrew DePaola (MIN)
RS
Braxton Berrios (MIA)
Rashid Shaheed (NO)
ST
Duke Riley (MIA)
Terrell Burgess (WAS)
Fan voting will remain open until Monday, Dec. 25. Player selections will be determined by the consensus of fan, player and coaches votes, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining who is selected. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 29.