Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers squaring off for the NFL's ultimate prize. It's a marquee matchup not only of big-name quarterbacks but two of the league's most consistent contenders, with dozens of storylines and historic feats at stake. No matter who claims the Lombardi, the showdown figures to be must-see TV.

As we anticipate kickoff, here are five early bold predictions for Super Bowl Sunday:

Patrick Mahomes catches (!) and runs for a TD

Earlier in his Hall of Fame-caliber career, when he captured his first Super Bowl ring and vied for another against Tom Brady, the Chiefs star was bombs away as a quarterback, airing it out to capitalize on the speed of playmakers like Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. Today, he's shepherding a title run much differently, gutting through more dink-and-drunk drives with timely scrambles or pinpoint third-down strikes. With that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him reach the end zone in trick-play fashion against a physical 49ers front -- and one-up Tom Brady in the process, redoing the legend's pass-catching attempt from Super Bowl LII.

Brock Purdy throws three TDs vs. Chiefs' elite defense

The 49ers signal-caller hasn't thrown a trio of scores since a Week 15 rout of the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 17. He's also up against arguably the toughest defense he's faced to date, with Kansas City surrendering fewer yards per game than any Chiefs "D" since 1995. But you know what? The kid has fortitude. As if his improbable rise to top-tier starter wasn't enough evidence, he's also saved his best stuff for crunch time this postseason. Are the Chiefs a different animal on this stage? Sure. But like Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago, Purdy's got the physical and mental moxie to prove he belongs.

One player is ejected from each side

Sometimes the Super Bowl features high-octane offenses. This matchup, however, could be defined primarily by physicality. The Chiefs very clearly took a hard-nosed approach to the AFC title game, matching the Baltimore Ravens' penchant for extracurricular scrappiness, and their hard-hitting "D" has been a driving force this year. The 49ers, meanwhile, are no stranger to pushing boundaries, drawing or provoking ejections in back-to-back contests with the Eagles and Seattle Seahawks this winter. Watch out for Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw and L'Jarius Sneed as particularly handsy competitors.

Christian McCaffrey clears 100 rushing yards

It might not sound crazy considering the 49ers star led the NFL in scrimmage yards this year, but he hasn't hit the century mark on the ground since Christmas Day against the Ravens, and the Chiefs held Baltimore's running backs to a combined 24 yards in the AFC Championship. But if Purdy finds success against Steve Spagnuolo's secondary as projected above, Kansas City may not be able to pour all its attention onto CMC. The Chiefs were also more vulnerable on the ground in the regular season, ranking 18th in run defense. So don't be surprised if McCaffrey reignites the MVP debate with his workload.

Harrison Butker sets a playoff field goal record

The Chiefs kicker endured a career-worst 2022 regular season, in which he hit just 18 of 24 (75%) field-goal tries. But he's been money in 2023, converting a career-high 33 of 35 (94.3%) of three-point kicks this year. Better yet, he's been perfect this postseason, connecting on 14 of 14 field goals and extra points, and making every one of his 50+ yard FGs (7-for-7, including playoffs). His career long in the postseason is 52 yards, achieved both this year and in 2020, but he's hit from 60 multiple times the last few seasons. His leg figures to be called upon in a tight contest at Allegiant Stadium.