Deebo Samuel isn't the only wide receiver going through drama with his team right now. Tennessee's A.J. Brown is also having some issues with his team and most it has to do with the fact that he's trying to get a new contract.

The Titans star receiver is headed into the final year of his rookie deal, and so far, his camp hasn't been able to get a new contract done with the Titans, which has led to several tweets from Brown over the past few weeks that appear to be related to his frustrations with the team.

So why is Brown so frustrated? Apparently, it's because the Titans won't raise their offer.

In the most 2022 thing ever, the Titans' latest contract offer to Brown was leaked by Samuel during an Instagram Live session being run on the Instagram account of Samuel's stepmom. Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky was one of the first to notice the video that shows an interesting phone conversation happening between Brown and Samuel.

Here's what Samuel had so say about Brown's contract (Brown was on the phone with Samuel while the 49ers receiver was explaining the situation to his family).

"They told him they offered him $20 million, but they know he can get more, but they're not giving him more," Samuel is heard saying in the video (You can see the interview here via Outkick.com).

Basically, here is Samuel's description of the situation: The Titans have offered Brown a contract worth $20 million, but they're not willing to go above that. The Titans are aware that Brown could probably get more than that on the open market, but despite that, they're refusing to go above the $20 million mark. The fact that the Titans won't raise their offer seems to have created a stalemate in negotiations.

The fact that Samuel and Brown were talking about their similar contract situations is pretty interesting for multiple reasons. For one, they were both drafted in the second round in 2019, which means they both only have one year remaining on their rookie deal. Also, it's worth noting that Samuel and Brown are both represented by the same agent, Tory Dandy.

As things currently stand, Brown is skipping the team's offseason workout program as the two sides continue to try to hash something out. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said on Thursday that he's met with Brown's camp, but he didn't make it sound like a deal was imminent.

"We've had some discussions with his reps," Robinson said, via ESPN.com. "He [Brown] was here a couple of weeks ago and I talked to him. We're working through that. We've made it public how we feel about A.J. and how we want him to be a part of our football team."

Although Brown has been the subject of trade speculation all offseason, Robinson said he would like to keep the receiver in Tennessee.

"I do not foresee that happening," Robinson said of a possible trade. "A.J. knows how we feel about him and how much he means to this football team."

The wide receiver market has exploded this year with Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams both landing monstrous deals after getting traded. Hill is now making an average of $30 million per year after getting dealt from Kansas City to Miami while Adams is pulling in an average of $28 million following his trade from Green Bay to Las Vegas.

With 185 catches for 2,995 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns through three seasons, Brown probably feels like he should be paid like one of the top receivers in the game. Brown likely wants more than $20 million per year, which is a number the Titans aren't willing to pay. As the agent for both Brown and Samuel (and DK Metcalf), Dandy definitely has his work cut out for him this offseason