After 'underdog' parade speech, Eagles' Jason Kelce pumps up the Phillies for 2018
New Phillies manager Gabe Kapler invited the Super Bowl champion to the clubhouse for a speech
If you thought Jason Kelce was only going to deliver one epic speech to the city of Philadelphia, you were mistaken.
Weeks after his five-minute tirade at the Eagles' Super Bowl championship parade, the Pro Bowl center visited the town's baseball team, the Phillies, and he apparently brought a little bit of that "underdog" fire when he did it.
Invited by new Phils manager Gabe Kapler to speak to the team during spring training, Kelce delivered a "tremendous" speech, as NBC Sports Philadelphia documented, all while donning a custom No. 62 Phillies jersey and hat:
"I think there were eight to 10 takeaways and a lot of them have to do with it's OK to fall down, be fearless, get back up, be bold and do it all over again ... We feel like we're in a partnership with the city, the fans and certainly the teams," Kapler said. "You saw it today with Jason. He was part of our family."
It remains to be seen, however, whether Kelce tore into the Phillies' critics like he did for the Eagles in celebrating the Birds' defying championship.
-
Polian: Eagles should get haul for Foles
Hall of Fame GM thinks Philly should try to get two first- AND two second-round picks for their...
-
Mock: Bills, Broncos deal, Saints get QB
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft, including a mock trade between Bills,...
-
Mayfield skipping draft, MIA interested
The Heisman Trophy winner is skipping out on the 2018 NFL Draft in Arlington, Texas
-
Draft Top 32: Ragnow is Round 1 caliber
The Arkansas alum is coming off an ankle injury, but his film shows a squeaky clean center...
-
Roker scared Cards fans on Fitz news
He listed Fitz as a "former" player and people kind of freaked out
-
Ramsey tells Jaguars to keep Robinson
The Jaguars' cornerback doesn't want the team's top receiver to depart in free agency
Add a Comment