The Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly won't be paying much to get Antonio Brown back in the NFL. Brown, who signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers Friday, will be making slightly above the league minimum of $1.05 million -- but he'll have a chance to earn more with individual and team incentives attached to the deal, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Brown entered the COVID-19 protocol in Tampa after signing the deal and is on track to make his Buccaneers debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. He'll join a Tampa Bay wide receiver group that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, with the Buccaneers middle of the pack in passing yards and yards per attempt.

This will be the second time Brown will be united with Brady, as the former All-Pro receiver had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game catching passes from Brady last season. Brown ranks second in the NFL in receptions (841) despite playing in just one game since the start of the 2019 season. He's second in receiving yards (11,263) and third in touchdowns (75) during that span. Brown will also be reunited with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who was Brown's offensive coordinator during his first two seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Brown's last full season (2018), he led the NFL with 15 touchdowns and had 104 catches for 1,297 yards. Brown recorded six consecutive 100-catch and 1,000-yard seasons before his brief stint with the Patriots in 2019. The Buccaneers, currently 4-2 and leading the NFC South, were Super Bowl contenders prior to signing Brown -- but adding the former All-Pro receiver may make them the team to beat in the NFC.