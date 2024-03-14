The Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy in 2024 NFL free agency. On Thursday, they got busier, signing former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a three-year, $51 million contract, according to ESPN and NFL Media.

A nine-year stalwart of San Francisco's front, the 30-year-old Armstead will average $17 million per year on the new deal, keeping him one of the top-15 highest-paid interior men in the league. His move to Florida comes just a day after he was released by the 49ers, who had unsuccessfully asked Armstead to accept a pay cut, per NFL Media.

A first-round draft pick out of Stanford in Oregon in 2015, Armstead appeared in 114 games for the 49ers over the last nine seasons, helping anchor a consistently well-rated defensive front. He logged at least 10 quarterback hits in six of those seasons, combining for 33.5 sacks and 43 tackles for loss during his time in the Bay Area. Injuries cost him 13 games between the 2022-2023 seasons, however, and the 49ers saved an estimated $18 million by designating him a post-June 1 release this week.

In Jacksonville, Armstead joins a front seven stocked with big names, including Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Allen, former first-round picks Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd and two-time NFL tackles leader Foye Oluokun.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have been busy replenishing their own front, likely in preparation for Armstead's exit, adding defensive linemen Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos and Maliek Collins via trade and free agency.