With Super Bowl LVII officially set, the NFL is in the process of finalizing their Pro Bowl replacements for the members of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who will be unable to compete in Las Vegas this weekend. In fact, all three AFC quarterbacks initially chosen for the 2023 Pro Bowl will not be in attendance, so the NFL had to bring in three new signal-callers.

One of the more interesting replacements is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. His agent, Tim Younger, announced Tuesday morning that Carr had made his fourth Pro Bowl -- giving the veteran one last NFL event to wear a Raiders helmet before he likely leaves the franchise for good.

"Not exactly a storybook ending, but fun way to kick off a new beginning," Younger wrote.

Carr also reacted to the news on his own Twitter page.

The Raiders' longtime franchise quarterback was benched two weeks before the end of the 2022 regular season, and will likely be traded or cut this offseason due to the contract he signed last offseason. Earlier this month, Carr posted his official goodbye to the Raiders franchise on Twitter, and also announced his plans on continuing his pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy.

Carr went 6-9 as the starter in 2022 while completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was selected by the Raiders with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State, and likely leaves the Raiders as their all-time passing leader (35,222 yards), all-time passing touchdowns leader (217) and second in wins (63).

Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen were the original AFC QB Pro Bowl selections, with Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert tabbed as the top alternates. Lamar Jackson reportedly finished as the third AFC alternate. However, Mahomes is Super Bowl-bound, and Allen, Herbert, Jackson and Tagovailoa are out with injuries. It appears Burrow bowed out as well, so the AFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks will be Trevor Lawrence, Carr and Tyler Huntley.