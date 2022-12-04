Two of the top teams in the AFC will go head-to-head on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Kansas City Chiefs. It's a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game, when Joe Burrow and the Bengals snuck past the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime. Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have been stellar once again and another expected duel between two of the best young quarterbacks in the league will unfold after both teams won and covered last week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 2-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 53. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more.

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Bengals vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Dec. 4

Bengals vs. Chiefs time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Chiefs, the model is picking Kansas City to cover. The Chiefs are currently the top seed in the AFC playoff picture, as they enter Sunday riding a five-game winning streak.

Kansas City has averaged 487.2 yards and 27.4 points per game over those five contests and Mahomes has thrown for at least 320 yards in six consecutive games. He leads the NFL in passing yards (3,585) and passing touchdowns (29).

Cincinnati hasn't forced a turnover in the last two games and has given up 30 or more points in two of four contests and an average of 24.8 during that four-game stretch. The model is predicting 340 yards passing for Mahomes on average and multiple touchdowns to help Kansas City cover in well over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS