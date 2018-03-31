Bills' Zay Jones finally breaks silence two weeks after bizarre nude arrest in L.A.

Bills wide receiver Zay Jones celebrated his 23rd birthday on Friday by taking to social media to thank everyone who helped him following his bizarre arrest in Los Angeles earlier this month.

In his first public comments of any sort since being detained by police in the early morning hours of March 20, Jones sent out a tweet saying he's "thankful" to be alive.

thankful to be alive. thankful for another year. more life. — Zay (@zayjones11) March 30, 2018

He also thanked the thousands of fans who reached out to him on Twitter following his arrest.

the outreach of love has been overwhelmingly great. thank you for all the birthday wishes and for those who have supported me through everything. — Zay (@zayjones11) March 31, 2018

Jones spent just over 24 hours in police custody after he was detained following a bizarre incident at a residential building in downtown Los Angeles that started late on March 19. In a video obtained by TMZ, a nude man alleged to be Zay Jones is shown fighting with another man who is alleged to be his brother, Vikings linebacker Cayleb Jones.

Witnesses on the scene told TMZ that Cayleb kept Zay from seriously harming himself. Both brothers took to Instagram on Friday and seemed to acknowledge the fact that Cayleb likely saved Zay's life.

First, Cayleb shared the photo below with the caption, "this one means more to me than any of them have before. I'm Thankful for you, Ill cherish everyday I have with you. Nothing in this world is more important than family. Nobody will ever understand & I realized it's better that way. I got you forever Happy Birthday Zay Zay."

Zay responded in the comments section of the photo by thanking his brother.

"Without you, I wouldn't be here," Zay wrote. "You literally saved my life Cayleb. Nobody will understand what happened, but as long as I have you I could care less. You've always had my back. Since day 1. True definition of my brothers keeper, til the end."

The good news for Zay is that it looks like he's not going to face any legal consequences for his actions. Although he was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, prosecutors in Los Angles have announced they won't be pressing charges.

Jones, who's headed into his second season with the Bills, also seems to be in good shape with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. At the NFL Owners meeting earlier this week, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team's plan is to keep Jones.

"Our plan is for Zay to continue to be a Bill," Beane said via NewYorkUpstate.com."[Bills coach] Sean [McDermott] and I did speak with Zay after everything settled down. He'll be back in Buffalo soon. It's an unfortunate situation is probably the best way to phrase it. It was a private conversation between me, Sean and Zay so I'm just going to leave it there."

Jones will likely be back in Buffalo soon as the Bills will officially be starting their offseason workout program in just a few weeks.