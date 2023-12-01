ARLINGTON, Texas -- The 2023 season has been a record-breaking campaign for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb became the first player in NFL history to have three consecutive games with 10 or more catches and 150 or more receiving yards. Lamb also became the first player in Cowboys history with three 1,000-yard seasons in his first four seasons.

During Dallas' 41-35 "Thursday Night Football" win over the Seattle Seahawks, Lamb broke a Cowboys record long held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Hayes, the record for the most 100-yard receiving games in a player's first four seasons, 15 such games. Lamb totaled his 16th after a 10-yard catch in the fourth quarter put him over the century mark against the Seahawks in Week 13.

Most 100-yard receiving games through first four seasons in Cowboys history:

Seasons Player 100-Yard Receiving Games 2020-2023 CeeDee Lamb* 16 1965-1968 Bob Hayes 15 2010-2013 Dez Bryant 10 1988-1991 Michael Irvin 9 1973-1976 Drew Pearson 9

* Currently in fourth NFL season

Lamb's productive 2023 couldn't come at a better time for the 24-year-old since Dallas could look to hand him his second NFL contract in the 2024 offseason before his $17.991 million, fully guaranteed fifth-year option kicks in next season.