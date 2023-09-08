Everyone figured that the Chiefs' offense would hit some speed bumps Thursday night when Travis Kelce was ruled out with a knee injury. No one, however, could have anticipated how much the Chiefs' offense struggled without their All-Pro tight end in a 21-20 loss to the visiting Detroit Lions.

It was an especially dreadful night for the Chiefs' receivers, who dropped a slew of passes while spoiling a night that saw the franchise raise its third championship banner. It was an especially tough night for Kadarius Toney, whose rocky evening included a drop that led to a scoop and score for Lions rookie safety Brian Branch.

Toney wasn't the only Chiefs wideout who had a case of the drops, however. Skyy Moore failed to pull down a fourth down pass with two minutes left. Richie James stepped in front of Toney on pass that Toney ultimately dropped. The drop forced the Chiefs to settle for a field goal.

Patrick Mahomes offered support of Toney after the game. And while he couldn't play on Thursday night, the Chiefs should have Kelce back sooner than later. The Chiefs' offense wasn't great in the opener, but that shouldn't be the expectation of the group moving forward.

That said, this is the NFL, which stands for "Not For Long" when it comes to players who aren't performing. The Chiefs can't afford to be too patient, given the fact that they play in the ultra competitive AFC with only one playoff bye up for grabs.

Should Kansas City decide to make some moves, here are six available receivers that they may consider signing, or at least bringing in for a workout.

Mike Evans

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 127 REC 77 REC YDs 1124 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The Chiefs would obviously have to pull off a trade with Tampa to acquire Evans, as he is in the final year of his current contract. But based on the fact that the Buccaneers have not offered him an extension, the team may decide to cut their losses now while giving Evans a chance to win another ring with the Chiefs.

Evans would immediately become Mahomes' best target not named Kelce. The four-time Pro Bowler enters this 2023 season looking to extend his NFL record of nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.

Jarvis Landry NO • WR • #80 TAR 39 REC 25 REC YDs 272 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

A five-time Pro Bowler, the 30-year-old Landry is currently available after spending last season with the New Orleans Saints. He played just nine games last season before a nagging ankle injury landed him on injured reserve. If he is healthy, Landry could serve as a reliable target for Mahomes, especially on short yardage situations. While he as never been a deep threat, Landry has been an extremely productive player over the years whose reliable hands allowed him to lead the NFL in receptions back in 2017.

Sammy Watkins BAL • WR • #82 TAR 27 REC 16 REC YDs 325 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

This is a no-brainer given Watkins' history with the Chiefs. The former first-round pick was a solid complementary piece in the Chiefs' offense from 2018-20. He caught 129 passes and eight touchdowns over that span while also catching 14 passes and averaging 20.6 yards-per-catch during the Chiefs' 2019 postseason that ended with a Super Bowl win. Like Landry, a Watkins reunion with Kansas City would largely depend on his health, as Watkins spent part of the 2022 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

David Sills WR TAR 17 REC 11 REC YDs 106 REC TD 0 FL 0

Sills was added to the Broncos' practice squad after he failed to make the Giants' 53-man roster this summer despite leading New York in receiving during the preseason. A former undrafted rookie who made the transition from quarterback to receiver in college, Sills caught a whopping 33 touchdowns during his final two seasons at West Virginia.

James Washington IND • WR • #12 TAR 1 REC 0 REC YDs 0 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The former second-round pick has bounced around the league since leaving the Steelers after the 2021 season. While his NFL career has not met his pre-draft expectations, Washington had his moments in Pittsburgh. He led the Steelers in receiving in 2019 and caught five touchdown passes in 2020. His final catch with the Steelers was a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 2021 wild card playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Stanley Morgan WR TAR 1 REC 0 REC YDs 0 REC TD 0 FL 0

A member of the Bengals since 2019, Morgan was added to the team's practice squad after not being able to leapfrog anyone to make what is one of the NFL's toughest position rooms to make. While he has just five career receptions with the Bengals, Morgan was a 1,000-yard receiver during his time at Nebraska. He's also a solid returner who could add depth to the Chiefs' special teams units.