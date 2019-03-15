Colin Kaepernick interested in Dolphins QB opening, ready to play as he continues to train

A month after resolving his collusion grievance against the NFL, Colin Kaepernick may have found his best chance at returning to the league yet -- at least in theory.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the former San Francisco 49ers star is interested in filling the Miami Dolphins' vacant quarterback job following the team's trade of Ryan Tannehill on Friday.

"He's training hard and ready to play," a source close to Kaepernick told La Canfora.

The former Niners starter, who led San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII, has not taken a snap in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he first began kneeling during pre-game national anthems in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick's collusion case also alleged that league owners worked together to blackball him from the NFL.

But with that case now resolved, it's believed the quarterback could be interested in a comeback, and there might not be a team with a more pressing need at the position than Miami.

After dealing Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, the Dolphins have just Jake Rudock and Luke Falk on their depth chart. It remains to be seen whether they would have any interest in a veteran, however, even after reportedly attempting to land New Orleans Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater. It was reported earlier this offseason that Miami intends to take an "organic tanking" approach to the 2019 season.