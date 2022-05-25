The Indianapolis Colts again took a ride on the quarterback carousel this offseason after deciding to ship Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. Not long after, they landed former Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan.

The 37-year-old isn't expected to be the long-term answer at quarterback in Indy, but he is expected to be an upgrade. The Colts feel as though their window to win is now, and they need the right quarterback in place if they want to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. While we are still in the offseason, Colts head coach Frank Reich is already incredibly impressed with his new leader. He said the last few weeks with Ryan have been "incredibly eye-opening," and recently gushed over his arm.

"I always knew he was a great passer, but his accuracy is insane," Reich said, via Pro Football Talk.

Matt Ryan IND • QB • 2 CMP% 67.0 YDs 3968 TD 20 INT 12 YD/Att 7.09 View Profile

Ryan passed for just 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final season with Atlanta, but he was playing behind a bad offensive line and a wide receiving corps no one in the NFL was jealous of. With the Colts, he receives more stability and upgrades at almost every position. Along with a better offensive line and better weapons, Ryan is also receiving a boost in energy. The veteran told CBS Sports last month that showing up for work in Indy has been a bit like going to your first day of school.

"It's been really cool," Ryan said. "You got that nervous excitement heading into the building for the first time, and you got new teammates, new coaches, asking where the cafeteria is at, where's the team meeting room. This is the stuff I haven't had to do in a long time. And that part is definitely rejuvenating, exciting and a lot of fun. I feel like my energy has been great, the energy in the building has been great and just looking forward to trying to build with these guys and see how connected we can get this offseason and give ourselves a chance to be successful in training camp."