Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is going to be a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, according to general manager Chris Ballard. Pittman is one of the more intriguing free agent wideouts looking for a new deal, but Ballard told reporters at the NFL Combine that he will be a Colt in 2024 one way or another, per the IndyStar. Even if the Colts have to use the franchise tag.

"We've had talks with his agent, who's really good. His agent's been doing it a long time, he's really good at what he does," said Ballard, via 1075TheFan. "We'll work hard to get a deal done. [The franchise tag] is a tool we have. I'm not going to say we're not going to use it, but I'm not going to say we are. Hopefully we can come to an agreement and find some compromise on a deal."

Pittman is coming off of a career year in which he caught 109 passes for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns, despite the fact that he caught passes from a backup quarterback for the majority of the season. Pittman was a reason Gardner Minshew was named a Pro Bowl alternate this year. The 2023 season marked the second 1,000-yard campaign Pittman has recorded in his four NFL seasons, and he's now set to cash in.

Per Spotrac's market value tool, Pittman is in line to sign a four-year, $90,867,748 extension that carries an AAV of $22.7 million. That hypothetical deal would make him the No. 9 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Pittman was selected by Indianapolis with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of USC, and the Colts clearly want to keep their 26-year-old wideout as they begin this new era with Anthony Richardson.

If the Colts and Pittman are unable to reach a new deal and he's slapped with the franchise tag, the wideout would make $21,816,000 in 2024, per Over The Cap.