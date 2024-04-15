Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb wants a new contract, and while he waits to get paid as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, he reportedly could hold out and not be present for offseason workouts. The star's absence began Monday, according to the Dallas Morning News, as the team opened its voluntary offseason program.

Dallas' offseason activities remain voluntary for Lamb until mandatory OTAs begin in June, at which point the team can fine him if doesn't attend.

Lamb's fifth-year option will pay him a fully-guaranteed $17.199 million, but the pass catcher wants a new deal as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. If and when it does get done, it will likely make Lamb one of, if not the highest-paid player at his position.

Wanting an extension, it is not shocking that he is holding out from a voluntary team activity. It's a move many players make while waiting to get paid. He could even hold out into training camp, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys offseason has been far from what owner Jerry Jones promised fans. His idea of "all in" is clearly different than many other peoples' idea of the definition, as Dallas has not made a big splash in any category.

Lamb recently said he wanted to remain in Dallas, even without having a new deal done yet. "Yeah, I'll be in Dallas!" he said, via TMZ. He has the edge when it comes to negotiating that new deal, after an All-Pro season where he saw increases in many categories. He was eligible for an extension last offseason, when he would've been cheaper, but nothing was done. Now the receiver has better stats and is clearly willing to sit out of some programs in order to make his point.

He finished the 2023 season with 135 receptions, a league-high 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, all career bests. Lamb's receptions and receiving yards broke franchise records set previously by Michael Irvin. He also had nine catches for 110 yards in the postseason.