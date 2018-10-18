Cowboys highest-paid receiver suspended three games, reportedly over offseason arrest
It's been a rough year for the Cowboys wide receiver
The 2018 NFL season has slowly gone from bad to worse for Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams.
The NFL announced that Williams has been suspended for three games. The suspension is reportedly related to an offseason arrest that ended with Williams being charged with public intoxication. Although the charge was eventually dismissed, the league decided to do its own investigation into the bizarre May 19 incident, which led to the suspension.
Williams isn't going to miss any games due to the suspension and that's because he was already slated to miss the next three weeks for the Cowboys. The wide receiver was placed on injured reserve in early October, which means he won't be allowed to return to the field until December at the earliest.
Williams wasn't exactly productive for the Cowboys when he was on the field. As the team's top returning receiver, there were some high expectations for Williams in 2018, but he hasn't lived up to the hype. Williams has played in only three games this season before being placed on IR and caught just two passes for 18 yards. Those are low numbers for a receiver who went 2018 as the highest-paid receiver on the Cowboys' roster with a base salary of $4.75 million.
Besides the suspension, Williams has also been dealing with an ongoing foot injury related to a surgery he underwent in February. The receiver is also dealing with the fallout of an offseason arrest that is expected to lead to a multi-game suspension.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones also said that Williams has been dealing with some personal issues. During an Oct. 6 interview, Jones said that the combination of the personal issues, the foot injury and his looming suspension were all weighing on Williams.
"When you have a foot injury, sometimes you rush it back, and you're not quite there. And then just personal and general, some things that maybe are holding him back right now," Jones said I just think it's a work in progress with him. He's certainly made a lot of plays for us in the past. We think a lot of him. He's a fighter and competitor, we just got to get him right."
The details of Williams' arrest and the subsequent investigation are murky: On May 19, police found the receiver's $325,000 Lamborghini smashed into a light pole. Shortly after the arrest, Williams released a statement where he blamed the crash on another driver.
There's also police footage from the night of the incident where Williams is shown blaming the crash on former Vikings receiver Kendall Wright, who had nothing to do with the situation.
Although Williams wasn't with his car when police found it on the night of the incident, they did locate the receiver when they found him riding an electric bike. Officers were actually concerned that Williams had hurt himself after he face-planted as he was riding the bike toward his Lamborghini.
Williams also caused more than $2,500 in property damage, which he paid for just one day after the incident.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ex-Ducks DC: Herbert better than Mariota
There's no question Herbert is the best quarterback in the 2019 class, but how does he compare...
-
Cardinals shoot down Peterson rumors
The 1-5 Cardinals may rethink their position eventually, but for now it looks like they're...
-
Goodell not worried about Chargers
The commissioner of the NFL doesn't seem too worried about the Chargers' situation just ye...
-
Broncos vs. Cardinals odds, TNF picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Broncos vs. Cardinals game 10,000 times
-
Part of McDermott's pinky still lost
The mystery surrounding a missing piece of the Vikings longsnapper's finger grows with this...
-
Joe Thomas: Suspend Burfict for year
Burfict continues to live up to his reputation as one of the NFL's dirtiest players