Cowboys wide receiver reportedly facing possible suspension over offseason arrest

An offseason arrest for public intoxication didn't really lead to any legal trouble for Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams, but it looks like there's still a chance he could be in some trouble with the NFL over the May 19 incident.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the league is likely going to hit Williams with a suspension. However, at this point, it's unknown how long the suspension will be or when the NFL will hand it out. A source told the DMN that the suspension will likely fall somewhere between two and four games.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the possibility of a Williams suspension on Friday and he didn't confirm or deny that a punishment might be coming.

"[Williams] would be missed, should we not be able to have him," Jones told 105.3 the Fan.

The small upside for Williams in all of this is that even if he gets suspended, he'll almost certainly be available for this week's game against the Seahawks, and that's because the NFL will rarely hand out a suspension this late in the week.

Of course, the downside for Williams is that he probably thought he had put the entire case behind him back in August. After completing an alcohol awareness program over the summer, Williams' misdemeanor charge for public intoxication was officially dismissed on Aug. 1.

At the time, Williams' attorney released a statement saying the receiver's legal matters were now behind him.

"The Frisco Police Department has reported that no additional charges are pending nor forthcoming," the statement read. "With this sole case now dismissed, this makes the resolution of all matters."

The NFL clearly didn't feel the same way about the case, which had a lot of unanswered questions. On May 19, police found the receiver's $325,000 Lamborghini smashed into a light pole. Shortly after the arrest, Williams released a statement where he blamed the crash on another driver. There's also police footage from the night of the incident where Williams is shown blaming the crash on former Vikings receiver Kendall Wright, who had nothing to do with the situation.

Although Williams wasn't with his car when police found it on the night of the incident, they did locate the receiver when they found him riding an electric bike. Officers were actually concerned he had hurt himself after he face-planted as he was riding the bike toward his Lamborghini.

Terrance Williams drunk flipping over the handle bars on his bike and face planting 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pfwnm8C5Tr — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) May 24, 2018

Williams also caused more than $2,500 in property damage, which he paid for just one day after the incident, according to the DMN.

Even though Jones wouldn't confirm that a suspension could be coming, the Cowboys seem to be well aware of the situation. The team signed receiver Brice Butler this week, which gives them seven active receivers on the roster. That's a lot of receivers, unless Butler was signed to take the spot of someone who's about to be suspended.

As for Williams, the Cowboys' top returning receiver from 2017 hasn't been that impressive this season, catching just two passes for 18 yards.