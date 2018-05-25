Terrance Williams blames Lamborghini crash on Vikings receiver, contradicted by own attorney

It's been almost a week since Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams was charged with public intoxication and police are still trying to figure out what exactly happened last Saturday, on a night that ended with the receiver's $325,000 Lamborghini being smashed into a light pole.

Shortly after the arrest, Williams released a statement where he blamed the crash on another driver.

"The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him," Williams said.

However, police footage from the arrest (that was obtained by TMZ) tells a completely different story, and this story involves Williams falsely blaming everything on Vikings receiver Kendall Wright. After Williams was detained by police, he casually mentioned that the Lamborghini crash was Wright's fault.

"My friend was a f---ing idiot and I'm literally driving toward to see what happened to [my car]," Williams said in the arrest video. "I don't want to drive and be a f---ing idiot and so I took [my bicycle]."

Williams was riding an electric bicycle when police detained him and he appeared to be heading back to where his car was wrecked. When police asked about Williams' friend, he gave them a pretty clear answer about that person's identity.

"Kendall Wright," Williams said. "We went to Baylor together."

Wright wasn't with Williams when police found the Cowboys receiver. When police asked if Wright was still with the wrecked Lamborghini, Williams said no.

"He's not there. He rolled in a yellow Camaro and they're still out in the club and when he called me, he said my car was f---ed up," Williams said.

Despite Williams' comments, it appears Wright had nothing to do with the incident. Although the two did hang out that evening, police quickly poked some holes in Williams' story. For one, he said Wright "called" him to tell him about his car. However, when asked about the location of his cell phone, Williams said he didn't have it because it was still in the mangled Lamborghini, which would make it pretty much impossible for Wright to have called him.

After the footage was released that showed Williams blaming everything on Wright, Williams' own attorney came out and said the Vikings receiver had no involvement in the incident.

"All I have is what Terrance remembers," attorney Chip Lewis said, via the Dallas Morning News. "All of that is news to me. Anytime you hit a curve going about 60 mph and struck his head, I don't know, but we're going to find out. I have to do the work necessary when you have an injury like this when you hit your head if there is any head trauma as far as a gap in memory."

Wright also denied being involved in the crash in a statement that was released through the Vikings.

"I have spoken directly with Kendall and his agent and both have assured me there is no truth to the matter," Vikings GM Rick Spielman said.

The involvement of Wright doesn't appear to be the only big hole in Williams' story. In his statement from last week, Williams said that police saw him on his electric bike and arrested him "without performing any sobriety tests."

Police didn't approach Williams until he crashed his bike and fell flat on his face around 5 a.m. on the night of the incident.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances Terrance was believed to be intoxicated in a public place," the police report said. "He was also believed to be a danger to himself as he had already fallen once from his electric bicycle and was also in the roadway where he could be struck by other motorists."

You can see the wreck below.

Terrance Williams drunk flipping over the handle bars on his bike and face planting 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pfwnm8C5Tr — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) May 24, 2018

According to the police report, cops also found the key to Williams' Lamborghini in the receiver's pocket.

For now, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is standing by Williams, but it sounds like that could change since Jones' trust was based largely on Williams' original statement that no longer appears to be completely true.

"I know Terrance. He's solid. Real solid," Jones told USA Today. "I'm hopeful. I don't know the details. I read his public statement about it and take it at face value."

As police continue their investigation, it's possible that Williams could face a few other charges, including fleeing the scene of an accident and striking a fixture. Besides his legal issues, Williams is also trying to rehab from surgery. The receiver hasn't been practicing with the Cowboys this offseason because he underwent foot surgery in February.

With Dez Bryant and Jason Witten no longer on the team, Williams is the biggest name returning to the Cowboys' receiving corps in 2018.