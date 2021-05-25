Yes, the Dallas Cowboys went out and added another wide receiver to their roster. No, his name isn't Julio Jones, nor was it ever going to be -- as noted by the All-Pro on Monday. Instead of uncharacteristically jumping into the trade controversy between Jones and the Falcons, the Cowboys are instead focused on adding depth to a room already stockpiled with it. As OTAs began on Monday, they inserted Johnnie Dixon onto the roster -- his agent announced -- signing the former Ohio State wideout to a corps led by Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

Dixon, who worked out for the Cowboys in the same week as quarterback Brett Huntley (who left without a contract) will have his work cut out for him going forward, considering renewed deals on Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Noah Brown, as well as the drafting of turbo receiver Simi Fehoko in April. Toss in Malik Turner, Aaron Parker, Stephen Guidry, Brennan Eagles, Osirus Mitchell, Brandon Smith, T.J. Vasher and, well, you're beginning to get the picture.

There is some potential in Dixon, though, who grabbed 1,091 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in his last two collegiate seasons with the Buckeyes. He lands in Dallas after trying out for the Cleveland Browns to no avail, having overcome knee issues at the college level to become a leader in the locker room -- a former team captain -- and a productive talent on the field. He went undrafted in 2019 but was invited to the NFL combine that year, and it's his vertical-threat ability that has the Cowboys intrigued.

The sooner he can hit the ground running in Dallas, the better his odds will be of remaining on the roster through the summer and potentially beyond.