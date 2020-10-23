As you might expect, Daniel Jones was at a loss for words when trying to explain what happened during his 80-yard run in the midst of New York's Week 7 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. With 8:51 to play in the third quarter, Jones took a designed run nearly the length of the field and, for a moment, looked like was on easy street to end up in the end zone. At around the 30-yard line, however, Jones started to stumble and eventually tripped himself up, falling at around the Philadelphia eight-yeard line.

Naturally, Jones was the instant butt of a number of jokes across social media as he seemed destined to score before getting in his own way. Luckily for him and the Giants offense, Wayne Gallman was able to punch in the touchdown so there was no true damage done. Still, he's not exactly sure how his feet ended up deceiving him.

"I just … I don't know. I tried to run faster than I was running and I got caught up," Jones told reporters postgame following the 22-21 loss to Philadelphia. "We finished the drive and scored a touchdown. That was a relief."

To Jones' credit, he was running like the wind. In fact, he was clocked in at a top speed of 21.23 mph during that dash, which is the fastest top speed by any quarterback since the 2018 season. He's also just the fifth quarterback in the last 25 years to have a run of 80 or more yards in a game. The downside for Jones, however, is that he's the only one of the group that didn't find the end zone.

After that touchdown by Gallman, Jones was able to lead the Giants on a 97-yard drive that put New York up 21-10 with around six minutes to go in the game, but that wasn't enough to fend off the Eagles. Carson Wentz and company rattled off 14 unanswered points, including an 18-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds left to help give Philadelphia the win. Jones finished with 187 yards passing, two touchdowns, two turnovers, and 92 yards on the ground.

"It's a tough one for us to swallow," he said. "We got to find a way to finish the game on offense."

From here, New York will head back to MetLife Stadium and await the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they'll host on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8.