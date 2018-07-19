Danny Amendola pumped for 'relatable' Adam Gase, compares Bill Belichick to 'a principal'

The Patriots saw some roster attrition this offseason and, as happens with New England, there are always people who have comments about the culture in New England when they go somewhere else. Add Danny Amendola to the mix, with the former Pats receiver speaking out on the subject of Bill Belichick's culture.

Amendola hopped on Johnny Manziel's Comeback SZN podcast with hosts Kaycee Smith and Erik Burkhardt (the latter is his agent) to recount his time in New England and talk about his excitement for playing in Miami.

He made it very clear he's a HUGE Adam Gase fan, who he described as a "relatable guy" and a players coach.

"Very relatable guy. Guy that, he's one of the guys. He works hard, he embraces the grind, he's up at the facility 24/7 and he's obsessed with the game," Amendola said. "Anytime you get around a coach like that, a coach you can relate to, a coach that will grind his ass off for the guys, you want to play hard for him, fight for him, so I'm excited to be part of the group."

It's not hard to imagine Gase -- who is 40 years old -- resonating with a grinder like Amendola -- 32 himself -- and the two developing a rapport. The Dolphins have been cleaning out the locker room over the last 12 months or so, whether it be via in-season trades from 2017 or big, sweeping cuts during the 2018 offseason.

Guys like Ndamukong Suh and Mike Pouncey, high-priced big-name veterans acquired before Gase got there, were shipped out and guys like Amendola were brought in.

Amendola even went so far as to say Gase is "one of the guys," but then continued into a comparison of Gase and Belichick and called Belichick a "principal."

"No question. You know, s---, it's almost like Coach Gase is one of the guys, one of the boys, and you want to fight hard for your boys," Amendola said. "And back in New England it's like you've got a principal in a principal's office and s--- like that. In a good way and a bad way too. Much respect to all the coaches who have given me the opportunity to play for their team."

Let it be known that Amendola wasn't taking a torch to the Patriots. He also made it clear that he "learned how to win" in New England.

"Sometimes we'd win in New England and coach wasn't happy and Tom wasn't happy and we knew we could play better here or play better there," Amendola explained. "I learned how to win and how to play good and what it meant to play good football."

The "principal" line is going to be treated in a way that paints Belichick as a cold, discipline-focused jerk of a coach which is probably unfair, but also probably not that far off. He's old school. He would likely prefer Amendola stay quiet about his time in New England, but this is just another in a long list of dudes who left the Patriots and then pointed out Belichick runs a tight ship.

Here's the thing: OF COURSE HE DOES. The man has five Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and wins right around 12 games every year, regardless of who is on his roster. (Having Tom Brady helps, but the Pats went 3-1 with Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.)

Bill Belichick obviously grinds and loves the game, he just approaches his relationship with players differently. He clearly has good relationships with these guys and they clearly all come together to win in the end.

Which is why what Amendola's saying probably doesn't qualify as an insult, even if it might end up being treated that way by plenty of people.