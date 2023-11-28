There has been no love lost between San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel and the Philadelphia Eagles. After the 49ers were ousted from the postseason by the Eagles in the NFC Championship game last year, Samuel declared the Eagles his "most hated team." This week, we get a rematch of that NFC Championship game, and the trash talk has already begun.

Back in the offseason, Samuel had some words for Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who he deemed as "trash" during an appearance on "I AM ATHLETE". Samuel said the Eagles' elite defensive line made Darius Slay and Bradberry All-Pro type players, but that he respected Slay. As for Bradberry? "Trash."

On Monday, Samuel was asked if he regretted calling Bradberry "trash." He did not.

"I don't regret nothing I say," Samuel responded.

Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, meanwhile, has since given his permission to Philly fans to "troll" Samuel in the lead-up to the game as a result of his remarks, calling upon a social-media retaliation.

Like every 49ers fan, Samuel was upset with how San Francisco lost to Philly in January. The 49ers had the worst luck in that matchup, as quarterback Brock Purdy went down with an elbow injury in the first quarter, and his backup, Josh Johnson, was knocked out with a concussion. The Eagles coasted to a 31-7 victory.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said, via Complex Sports. "I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

Samuel vs. Bradberry on Sunday is going to be must-watch T.V.