Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in Week 8 vs. the Seattle Seahawks due to his shoulder injury, and instead will focus on his rehab. It's unknown how many more games the $230 million man will miss, but it reportedly won't be many.

Watson will continue to be week-to-week with his rotator cuff injury, but it's not an issue that will lead to him being placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN. The Browns will be careful with their quarterback, but one source told Adam Schefter in regards to Watson's absence: "Unlikely that it's longer than two weeks."

Watson exited the Browns' eventual Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts after being hit by defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. While he cleared a concussion test, Watson did not reenter the game as the Browns wanted to be cautious, CBS Sports sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said at the start of the second half.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said this past week that Watson landed on his bad shoulder when he was injured vs. Indianapolis, and that there is residual swelling that is affecting his throwing. So, it will be the P.J. Walker show for the time being.

Despite clearing concussion protocol, Watson appeared to have lingering affects from the hit. He grabbed his right shoulder after being hit, had difficulty lifting his right arm and did not attempt a pass on the sideline.

On the play where he was injured, Watson stayed on the ground for several moments before leaving the field with assistance from the team's medical staff. He then went into the team's medical tent.

Watson had been questionable with his shoulder injury heading into the Week 7 game. He left with just over three minutes left in the first quarter with the Browns trailing the Colts, 14-7. Cleveland's starting quarterback was just 1 of 5 for five yards with an interception up to that point.

Walker, who started in place of the injured Watson in the win over the 49ers, replaced Watson in the starting lineup against Indy. Walker led the Browns on consecutive scoring drives upon entering the game despite not completing his lone pass attempt. The first score -- a short touchdown run by Kareem Hunt -- was set up by Myles Garrett's strip-sack of Gardner Minshew. Cleveland's next drive ended with a field goal after the Browns' special teams blocked a field goal attempt.

Walker finished the game with 178 yards on 15 of 32 passing. Despite his underwhelming numbers, the Browns edged the Colts, 39-38, while improving to 4-2 on the season.