Eagles' Derek Barnett will reportedly undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Barnett had been one of Philadelphia's most consistent pass rushers this season
After losing just three games in 2017, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles lost their fourth game of the 2018 season on Sunday, and now they've lost even more.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles won't have starting defensive end Derek Barnett for the rest of the year, as the former first-round draft pick is set to undergo surgery for a season-ending shoulder injury.
Barnett had been listed on the team's injury report and missed a game with a shoulder ailment in recent weeks, but it now appears the pass rusher will be headed to Injured Reserve. Although his 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks through six games roughly put him on pace to just match his rookie numbers from a year ago, the ex-Tennessee standout had been among the Eagles' most consistent edge rushers this year. And while Philadelphia is probably best equipped to lose a starter at defensive end, where they also have Brandon Graham, Chris Long and a heating-up Michael Bennett, Barnett's loss is but one of countless big injury blows the Birds have sustained in 2018.
As PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski noted, the following Eagles were already on indefinite injury lists -- sidelined for most of, if not the entire, season -- before Barnett's reported surgery: Jay Ajayi, Mack Hollins, Mike Wallace, Richard Rodgers, Tim Jernigan, Chris Maragos and Rodney McLeod.
In Barnett's anticipated absence, Bennett figures to start opposite Graham, with Long and fourth-round rookie Josh Sweat coming off the bench.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Kelly arrested after Halloween party
The Broncos quarterback was arrested after a Halloween party and it is not a good look
-
What to know about NFL trade deadline
What you need to know about the trade deadline, which could be busy based on the events of...
-
30 trade candidates before deadline
Who could be traded before the deadline? Here are 29 players who could be on the move
-
Giants trade Eli Apple to Saints
The Giants appear to be hitting a rebuild, while the Saints hope a change of scenery will benefit...
-
It's 'the end' for Eli Manning with NYG
The end is near for the Giants quarterback and we all know it
-
Top four teams are driven by offense
The way to win in the NFL now is to score and score quickly and these four teams do it bes...