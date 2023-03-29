While Ezekiel Elliott has been interested in the Philadelphia Eagles, the Eagles don't feel the same. Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed if the team is interested in adding Elliott to its running back stable, which added Rashaad Penny this offseason.

"We feel really good about the room as it is right now," Sirianni said Tuesday. "I'm really excited about that room. Obviously really excited about the guys we have in that room."

The Eagles signed Penny early in free agency and re-signed Boston Scott. The two will pair with Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon as part of a rushing attack that has led the NFL in rushing yards per game over the past two seasons.

When healthy, Penny has been one of the best running backs in the game. Over his last 10 games, Penny has 149 carries for 1,017 yards with eight touchdowns and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry -- which leads all NFL running backs. Scott has been a valuable backup running back in the Eagles offense while Gainwell averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the playoffs on 33 carries.

The Eagles opted to let Miles Sanders walk this offseason after he led the team in rushing in 2022. Sirianni says he'll miss having the veteran running back around, on and off the field.

"I wish Miles the best. I'm rooting for him," Sirianni said. "Anytime you lose a player, you're sad because you lose part of that relationship of seeing him every day. I am really rooting for him and his success."

Sirianni is really excited to give Sermon more of an opportunity, which also explains the lack of interest in Elliott. Sermon was a 2021 third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, but was released by the team after just one season. When San Francisco tried to get him on the practice squad, the Eagles claimed him and kept him on the active roster all season -- even if Sermon had just two carries all year.

"Trey didn't get an opportunity to showcase his talents," Sirianni said. "But I can't tell you how many times at practice he made a cut or you just saw him in his pads or he made a play on a screen or whatever it was and you're like, 'Man, this guy has a chance to be really good.'"

The Eagles are content with what they have right now. If they add another running back, it likely won't be Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott DAL • RB • #21 Att 231 Yds 876 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

"He's a heck of a player. He's a great, great player," Sirianni said. "I had the opportunity to watch from our sideline four times in the last two years and think he's a really outstanding player."