PHILADELPHIA -- Training camp is over for the Philadelphia Eagles as the team starts its preparation for Week 1 of the regular season. With joint practices coming over the next few weeks, the Eagles will have a slight tune-up for them in their preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Eagles had a few players who were camp standouts over the past 10 practices. Since Nick Sirianni doesn't play starters much in the preseason, these players are going to see plenty of snaps in Baltimore.

As the Eagles prepare for Saturday, these are five camp standouts to keep an eye on in the preseason opener:

Steen was in a competition with Cam Jurgens for the starting right guard job, but that never turned out to be a competition. (Jergens got all the first-team snaps and never relinquished his role.) The Eagles have since moved Steen to left tackle (where the 2023 third-round pick played at Alabama) while cross training him at right guard.

Being versatile on the offensive line falls in Steen's favor, as he will see snaps at left tackle and right guard in the preseason opener. He's also played right tackle at Vanderbilt before transferring, but hasn't taken snaps there in camp.

Steen is the long-term solution at right guard for the Eagles (once Cam Jurgens moves to center). For him to be one of the eight active players on gameday, a strong performance this preseason will go a long way.

Garner deserves a lot of credit for even playing his way into competition for a roster spot, a tough pull for any undrafted rookie. Garner has made some big hits this training camp and managed to get himself noticed even further by the coaching staff after a strong minicamp.

The cornerback room is deep, but Garner has a chance to take a roster spot away from veterans Zech McPhearson and Greedy Williams. Garner can also transition to safety, which may be where he fits with the Eagles in a hybrid role.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Kenneth Gainwell PHI • RB • #14 Att 53 Yds 240 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The best running back for the Eagles this training camp has been Gainwell. Whether Gainwell will actually be the running back that gets the majority of the carries come Week 1 remains to be seen.

The Eagles have Rashaad Penny, D'Andre Swift, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon in the fold -- so there's plenty of carries to be had. Gainwell is on this team, but this preseason is his opportunity to be an early-down back in this offense.

Swift and Gainwell appear to be the two who will get the most touches, with Penny splitting the first-team reps. How much Gainwell plays will determine where he stands in this running back rotation.

Ngata has made quite a few good plays this camp, standing out with the second and third team. He's caught every ball that's come his way this summer, making sure the Eagles can count on him in the passing game.

The Eagles could use another big-bodied receiver on their roster, and Ngata (6-foot-3, 217 pounds) fits that role. The undrafted free agent rookie from Clemson has a chance to be the sixth wideout on the team (assuming the Eagles keep six).

Brown has been moving up the depth chart throughout camp as the Eagles have acclimated him to Sean Desai's defense. Brown has been willing to hit in the training camp practices, but has to pull up in the non-live periods (and even some of the live ones).

Seeing Brown against an opposing offense wearing another team's jersey may be the breakthrough he needs to move onto the first team -- next to Reed Blankenship. Brown is trailing Terrell Edmunds and K'Von Wallace for that starting spot right now, but that could change after this weekend's game.