Over the past two weeks, Taylor Swift has turned into a good luck charm for the Kansas City Chiefs. The singer, who may or may not be dating Travis Kelce, has attended two games and the Chiefs have gone 2-0 in those games.

It's not clear if Swift plans on attending anymore games this year, but if she does, Darius Slay would prefer that she skip out on Kansas City's Monday night game against Philadelphia in Week 11. During a recent episode of his "Big Play Slay" podcast, the Pro Bowl corner explained why he doesn't want Swift at the game, which is being played in Kansas City.

"Taylor Swift, she might not miss a game this year and it looks like [they're] 2-0 with her," Slay said. "If we play her, when we play her, I know we play them (on the road), Taylor, do not come to the game. Do not come to the game because you seem like you bring the energy of winning. So, do not come to that game."

The good news for Slay is that Swift will be back on tour in November, so it will be difficult for her to attend the game. However, the bad news for Slay is that the Grammy-winning singer happens to be free on the date of the game (Nov. 20) if she wants to try and get to Kansas City for the Super Bowl rematch.

The international portion of Swift's Eras tour will be kicking off on Nov. 9 in South America. After three shows in Argentina, Swift will head to Rio De Janeiro, where she'll also hold three shows. The last show in Rio is scheduled for Nov. 19, and then after that, she doesn't have another show until Nov. 24, so there's definitely a big enough window for her to get back to Kansas City to attend the game.

Swift showed up in Kansas City for the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Bears. She then followed that up by attending the team's Week 4 game against the Jets with a gaggle of her celebrity friends. After that game was over, Kelce admitted that he thought the NFL went a little too far with its coverage of Swift.

"I think it's fun when they show who's at the game," Travis said. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit."

If Swift shows up in Week 11, you can bet they'll be showing her on television and there's a good chance they'll also show Slay while replaying his comment where he asks her not to show up.