The Eagles have partaken in one marquee matchup after another during their awe-inspiring march to 10-1. From a Cowboys showdown on Sunday night to a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs to a Week 12 shootout with the Bills, they've been must-see TV. And things won't slow down this weekend, when Lincoln Financial Field welcomes the return of the vaunted 49ers.

A year after squaring off in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles and 49ers are once again the oddsmakers' favorites to go the distance, and once again duking it out for rights to the No. 1 seed in the conference. Both sides have traded barbs since Philly rolled over San Francisco in January, and surprisingly, the 49ers enter Sunday's rematch as betting favorites to avenge their playoff loss.

Suffice to say, this one's gonna be good. But which contender is set to come out on top? Here are three reasons each team is capable of winning the Week 13 showdown (and reshaping the future of the NFC playoff picture):

Why the 49ers can win

Brock Purdy USATSI

Brock Purdy is the most efficient passer in football. Critics were quick to emerge when the second-year signal-caller threw some costly late-game picks during San Francisco's three-game losing streak in October. But he's been Mr. Automatic otherwise, leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.2) and yards per attempt (9.4) as Kyle Shanahan's point guard. And he doesn't just play it safe, either; he ranks eighth in total air yards and third in pass attempts over 20 yards.

The Eagles have a clear weakness in the middle. The beauty of the 49ers offense is its diversity of both personnel and strategy; Shanahan can feed multipurpose weapons like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel close to the line, hone in on George Kittle between the hashes, or ask Purdy to look for Brandon Aiyuk downfield. But McCaffrey and Kittle, in particular, could be in for monster days with Zach Cunningham banged up in an already-thin Eagles linebacker corps.

Steve Wilks' defense is scarily opportunistic. DeMeco Ryans may have left his post as defensive coordinator, but the 49ers are still taking the ball away better than almost anyone. Their 21 forced turnovers rank second in the NFL even with ballhawk Talanoa Hufanga sidelined due to injury, helping them allow the fewest points per game (15.5) of any team. That could be especially bad news for the Eagles, who have 16 giveaways and a -2 turnover differential on the year.

Why the Eagles can win

Jason Kelce Getty Images