The New York Jets have yet to record a regular-season victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing all 12 of their meetings, including a 33-18 setback last year. New York has had plenty of recent success versus Philadelphia in the preseason, however, going 11-5-1 while the teams have concluded every exhibition schedule since 2004 with a meeting. The Jets and Eagles will square off again this year, but this time they will open the 2022 NFL preseason with a matchup in Philadelphia on Friday. The Eagles are 0-4-1 in their last five exhibition games, with a loss and the tie during that stretch coming against the Jets, but have won their last four preseason home meetings with New York.

Eagles vs. Jets spread: Pick'em

Eagles vs. Jets over-under: 36 points

Eagles vs. Jets money line: Philadelphia -120, New York +100

PHI: Eagles have won only two of their last 12 preseason games (2-9-1)

NYJ: Jets are unbeaten in their last four preseason contests (3-0-1)

Why the Eagles can cover



With Jalen Hurts unlikely to see much action, if any, and at least seven skill-position players nursing injuries, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni will get an idea what depth the team has on offense. Gardner Minshew figures to get a significant amount of playing time as he attempts to secure the No. 2 quarterback job. The 27-year-old out of Washington State has plenty of NFL regular-season experience under his belt after he has made 27 appearances with Jacksonville and Philadelphia over the last three campaigns, throwing for 5,969 yards with 41 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

Reid Sinnett and rookie Carson Strong also should take snaps on Friday and could be throwing to newcomers such as A.J. Brown, Zach Pascal and Deon Cain. The 25-year-old Brown, who was a Pro-Bowler with Tennessee in 2020, was acquired in April for a first-round draft pick after making 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 TDs in 43 games over three seasons with the Titans. Pascal signed with the Eagles in March after spending his first four NFL campaigns in Indianapolis, the first three with Sirianni as the Colts' offensive coordinator. Cain spent 2021 on Philadelphia's practice squad after appearing in 15 games with Indianapolis and Pittsburgh over the previous two years.

Why the Jets can cover

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson expects to get playing time on Friday, but how much he receives is up in the air. The 23-year-old completed 6-of-9 pass attempts for 63 yards during two series against the New York Giants in his 2021 preseason debut. Wilson was 9-of-11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns versus Green Bay in the Jets' second exhibition game, but did not play in the finale, a 31-31 tie with Philadelphia at home.

Coach Robert Saleh has three other signal-callers from which to choose, with one being former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, who is back for his 15th NFL season after going 27-for-42 for 338 yards and three TDs in two games last year. Another option is the 27-year-old Mike White, who made his NFL debut in 2021 and started three games for the Jets, the first being a 34-31 victory against Cincinnati in which he was 37-for-45 for 405 yards and three scores. Chris Streveler, who played in seven games over the last two seasons with Arizona after helping Winnipeg win the CFL's Grey Cup in 2019, was signed late last month and is looking to earn a spot on the roster.

