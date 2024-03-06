The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be busy in free agency this offseason, working on revamping a defense that was one of the worst in the NFL last year. The defense played a significant role in the franchise losing six of their last seven games and bowing out of the wild card round.

Philadelphia finished 26th in yards allowed per game (356.1), 24th in yards per play allowed (5.5), 31st in third down conversion rate allowed (46.4%), 29th in 10+ yard plays allowed (228), 30th in successful play rate (56.2%), 29th in opponent passer rating allowed (97.6), and 24th in sack rate (6.2%). The Eagles fired Sean Desai and allowed Matt Patricia to move on, hiring Vic Fangio to fix the defense and call the plays.

The Eagles also have a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, looking to install new concepts in an offense that gotten stale over the second half of last season. Philadelphia will be active in free agency with $41.9 million in salary cap space (per Over The Cap) while also having three draft picks in the top 53 slots.

In what should be a busy offseason for the Eagles, here's a blueprint for what's to come.

1. Revamp at safety

The Eagles already made safety a priority based on the decisions they made and their current situation at the position. Philadelphia released Kevin Byard last week, saving $14 million in cap space with the move. The Eagles just have Reed Blankenship as the only healthy safety on the active roster as Sydney Brown is rehabbing from an ACL injury. Tristin McCollum and Mekhi Garner are on futures deals, but ended up playing a combined 56 snaps last season.

Needless to say, safety is a priority for the Eagles. Blankenship could start next season, but the Eagles can justify making him a No. 3 safety and pave the way for a free agent signing or draft pick. Kamren Curl, Geno Stone or Julian Blackmon would be ideal signings for Philadelphia -- and a reunion with C.J. Gardner-Johnson is also on the table.

The Eagles will be safety hunting come the start of free agency.

2. Sign a bonafide starting linebacker

Linebacker was a patchwork job once the Eagles figured out Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow in training camp wasn't going to cut it. They ended up signing Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack in August to patch up the position, as Cunningham ended up starting 10 of 13 games while Jack retired for trade school (only to reemerge later in the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Philadelphia will trust Dean to start at the MIKE again in Vic Fangio's defense, but the Eagles can't go bargain hunting at the position. T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White's departure from the season prior created a huge void at the position that can't be ignored in 2024.

A veteran starting linebacker paired with Dean would significantly help this defense. The Eagles pursued Drue Tranquill the year prior and Tranquill chose the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps the second time is the cham.

3. Improve at running back

Philadelphia's run offense was very deceiving in 2023. The Eagles finished eighth in rushing yards per game (128.8) and 11th in yards per carry (4.3), not numbers the franchise has been accustomed to under Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia finished first in yards before contact (1.93), but last in yards after contact (2.36) -- showcasing how ineffective the Eagles were on the ground among their running backs.

The Eagles didn't use D'Andre Swift effectively in the passing game last season, and now Swift is a free agent. Swift would like to return, but the Eagles haven't given a multiyear contract to a running back since Howie Roseman returned to general manager in 2016. Boston Scott is also a free agent and Kenny Gainwell averaged just 1.39 yards before contact per rush. The Eagles could improve from Gainwell as the No. 2 running back.

Even if the Eagles bring Swift back, they could significantly help him out by drafting a back who is going to provide more explosiveness. Jaylen Wright and Braelon Allen would be intriguing prospects for the Eagles in the draft.

As for free agency, Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, and A.J. Dillon are good fits.

4. Find a No. 3 WR

The Eagles received very little from the No. 3 wide receiver slot. Of course there's only one ball to go around, but other than two Olamide Zaccheaus touchdowns last season -- there wasn't much to offer from the No. 3 wideout spot. Quez Watkins (15 catches, 142 yards, 9.5 yards per catch) won't be back and hard to justify Zaccheaus (10 catches, 164 yards, 16.4 yards per catch) returning either.

Britain Covey could be in line for an expanded role, but the Eagles could also look in the draft for a natural slot receiver and a wideout with blazing speed and deep-ball tracking. Malik Washington would be an interesting developmental pick for the offense, but getting a veteran in free agency is the likely route.

Noah Brown and K.J. Osborn are ideal targets.

5. Add more younger cornerbacks

What the Eagles do with Darius Slay and James Bradberry in 2024 will be interesting. Both players combine for $48 million in dead cap space and the Eagles don't save money by making either a pre-June 1 cut or post-June 1 cut. Essentially the Eagles are stuck with both cornerbacks.

The Eagles will have to look early in the draft for eventual long-term replacements for both. Part of the reason why the No. 22 pick is so paramount, an ideal spot to find a cornerback in the first round. Philadelphia also has developed young corners who have played meaningful snaps in Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks and Josh Jobe. Ringo and Ricks will be competing for playing time in the secondary after improving rookie campaigns.

The fate of Avonte Maddox is also interesting. The Eagles save $7.1 million in cap space by designating the oft-injured Maddox as a post-June 1 cut, paving the way for an opening at slot cornerback.

This draft is an important one for the secondary, as cornerback should be a top priority in the early rounds.