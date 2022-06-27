Former San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders quarterback Alex Smith had a very interesting NFL career that included being selected No. 1 overall, getting traded multiple times and fighting back from a life-threatening injury. Smith decided to hang up the cleats prior to last season, but he and his family are again fighting through adversity.

This week, Smith revealed that his youngest child, Sloane Smith, underwent an emergency craniotomy to address what the QB said was a large brain tumor after being rushed to the emergency room with "stroke-like" symptoms.

"The 10 hour procedure was the most excruciating time of our lives," Smith wrote on Instagram. "A clock has never moved so slowly. The incredible neurosurgeons @stanfordchildrens did a miraculous job and were able to remove 100% of the tumor."

Smith said that his family found out that his daughter's tumor was a "very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases." Because of this, there isn't much clarity about how to move forward.

"We are currently awaiting more tests and gathering as many opinions as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward," Smith wrote. "We wish this were easy, clear-cut and someone gave us a how-to guide. It's anything but that."

In what is very good news, Smith said his daughter has healed and is back to herself, and that they are now in the process of "healing together as a family."

Smith said that this is the most challenging time his family has ever been through, which is heartbreaking considering the quarterback almost died after a traumatic leg injury became infected. After more than a full year of rehab, however, Smith fought back to earn a place on Washington's active roster, helped the team win the NFC East and picked up the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

In his Instagram post, Smith thanked the doctors and friends for their support as they continue to navigate this difficult situation.