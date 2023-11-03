The New York Giants are making a change at kicker, as they are set to place Graham Gano on injured reserve with a knee injury, and signed two new kickers in Randy Bullock and Cade York.

While Bullock was initially signed to the practice squad, York had to be added to the Giants' active roster since he was on the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters both kickers will kick in practice on Friday, and then they'll make a decision for Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We'll have both these guys out here today and do some kicks and see where we're at for Sunday," Daboll said, via SNY.

This comes after the Giants worked out several kickers Thursday, according to the New York Daily News. Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes got the details on exactly who kicked for the Giants. In addition to Bullock, Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, and Matthew Wright were in town.

Gano is just 11 of 17 on his field goals this season, so even if he weren't banged up, it would make some sense that the Giants could be looking elsewhere. But he'll be undergoing knee surgery, so New York had to find somebody else for the job.

Bullock most recently spent two seasons with Tennessee, but also kicked for the Giants in one game back in 2016. He went 2 for 3 on his extra points and did not attempt a field goal. During his NFL career, Bullock has made 211 of 253 field goals and 285 of 298 extra points.

This could be Bullock's first extended stint kicking for an NFC team, as other than the one game he played with the Giants, he has spent his entire career with AFC teams. He does have experience kicking in the Northeast, though, having spent time with the Jets (eight games) and Steelers (one game) in addition to the Giants.

As for York, he was a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2022 out of LSU. He hit a slump this preseason, and was waived before the start of the regular season. Instead of joining Cleveland's practice squad, he opted for a change of scenery in Nashville, where he worked behind Nick Folk. Now, he gets another chance to compete for a starting job. In 17 career games played, the 22 year old has hit 24 of 32 field goals, and 35 of 37 extra points.