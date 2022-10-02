New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears late in the third quarter due to an ankle injury. He was originally listed as questionable to return, but once his backup, Tyrod Taylor, suffered what appeared to be a concussion, Jones had to reenter the game to call in the plays!

The Giants offense utilized the wildcat formation for a few plays, with star running back Saquon Barkley at quarterback. Jones did return to the "quarterback" position, but just to hand the ball off. It remains to be seen how effectively he can plant his left foot to make throws. New York finished its eventful drive by converting a 43-yard field goal to extend its lead over Chicago by eight points.

Jones was injured after being sacked by rookie defensive back Jaquan Brisker, and was seen getting his left ankle taped on the sideline. Jones was walking around and trying to run off the injury, but when the Giants got the ball back, it was Taylor who took the field in Jones' stead.

Taylor was taken out and evaluated for a concussion shortly after replacing Jones.

Jones' injury is certainly a huge hit to the Giants, as he scored both of New York's touchdowns. He was thriving off of play-action bootlegs, and rushed for 68 yards and two scores before exiting the matchup. Through the air, Jones completed 8 of 13 passes for 71 yards.