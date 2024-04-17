While he's only halfway through his current contract, Darius Slayton apparently wants a new one. The New York Giants' wideout has skipped the start of the team's voluntary workouts as he in pursuit of a new deal, according to ESPN.

Slayton, 27, signed a 2-year, $12 million contract prior to the start of last season and is due $6.2 million in 2024. Part of Slayton's contract includes a $350,000 workout bonus based on his attendance.

A former fifth-round pick, Slayton has been a consistent player since joining the Giants in 2019. He's caught at least 46 passes and has recorded at least 724 receiving yards in four of his five seasons in New York. Last year, Slayton led the Giants with 770 receiving yards, was tied for the team lead with 4 touchdown catches and was third with 50 receptions.

Darius Slayton NYG • WR • #86 TAR 79 REC 50 REC YDs 770 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Slayton likely feels that he has some bargaining power over the Giants, who lost Saquon Barkley this offseason and could also lose tight end Darren Waller if he decides to retire. The Giants' only other notable returning playmaker from last year is third-year wideout Wan'Dale Robinson.

While Slayton may have some leverage, the Giants are expected to add to their receiving room via the draft. Some draft experts think that New York may decide to use the No. 6 overall pick on a wideout. That would diminish some of Slayton's bargaining power.

Slayton isn't the only notable receiver who is reportedly skipping voluntary workouts due to a contract situation. It was reported on Tuesday that Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton is using his absence from voluntary workouts as a signal to get something done with his contract.