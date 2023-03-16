The New York Giants agreed to terms with former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell on Thursday, and later in the day, they found a way to keep one of their own in the fold. Per NFL Media, the Giants have agreed to terms with wide receiver Darius Slayton on a new contract. The deal is reportedly for two years, has a $12 million base value and a max value of $16.5 million.

Slayton caught 46 passes for 724 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games played in 2022. He was originally a fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Auburn. Slayton burst onto the NFL scene with 740 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season, and then recorded 751 yards and three scores in Year 2.

Darius Slayton NYG • WR • #86 TAR 71 REC 46 REC YDs 724 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

One of Joe Schoen's goals this offseason has been to bolster the wide receiving corps for Daniel Jones. At the same time, retaining some key pieces is important as well. Slayton's 724 receiving yards led the Giants last season.

Apart from adding Campbell, the Giants also scored former Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller in a trade that required just a third-round pick -- originally belonging to the Kansas City Chiefs. That move may end up being regarded as one of the best of the entire offseason.

Brian Daboll's offense is taking shape. Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension, Saquon Barkley received the franchise tag, and Matt Breida signed a one-year extension.