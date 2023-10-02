Saquon Barkley's ankle injury will keep him on the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks, as he is inactive for the "Monday Night Football" showdown.

Giants coach Brian Daboll labeled Barkley as day-to-day last week after the Pro Bowl running back missed New York's Week 3 loss to the 49ers. Barkley, who sustained the injury during New York's come-from-behind win over Arizona in Week 2, was hoping to be ready for the team's upcoming matchup against Seattle.

When healthy, there aren't many players better than Barkley. A two-time Pro Bowler, he was a key cog in the Giants' surprise playoff run last season. Barkley gained 1,650 all-purpose yards in 16 regular season games before tallying 106 total yards and a pair of scores in New York's upset over Minnesota in the wild card round. He was playing at his usual Pro Bowl level through two games this season prior to sustaining the ankle injury.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 29 Yds 114 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Barkley's presence was missed during the Giants' 30-12 loss in San Francisco. Without Barkley, the offense gained a meager 121 yards that included just 29 yards on the ground. New York's 11 rushing attempts were the fewest by a Giants team in a game since 1989.

New York's workload will be handled by Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, who have combined to run for 41 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries through three games.