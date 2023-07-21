Given the potential for a Saquon Barkley holdout after he and the Giants were unable to come to terms on a long-term extension ahead of Monday's deadline, the team announced the signing of veteran running back James Robinson on Friday. Robinson was a member of the Patriots back in June, but New England waived him after signing him to a two-year deal worth $4 million and up to $8 million back in March. Per The Athletic, injuries were the reason for his release, as he couldn't stay on the practice field.

Now, Robinson will join 2023 fifth-round pick Eric Gray, Jashaun Corbin, Gary Brightwell and Matt Breida in a crowded running back room behind Barkley. Robinson burst onto the scene with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020 when he ran for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in just 14 games. In 2021, he rushed for 767 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging a career-high 4.7 yards per carry, but tore his Achilles in Week 16.

In October of 2022, the Jaguars traded Robinson to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round pick after star rookie running back Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL. However, Robinson was active for just four games with New York and rushed for 85 total yards. In 39 career games played, Robinson has rushed for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Robinson's production hasn't been the same since he tore his Achilles in 2021, but he turns just 25 years old on Aug. 9. If there's any production remaining, it's up to 2022 Coach of the Year Brian Daboll to squeeze it out of him.