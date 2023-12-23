Mason Crosby spent 16 years as the Packers kicker. After spending much of the 2023 season unsigned, the former Super Bowl champion joined a new team for the first time, signing to the Rams' practice squad on Dec. 6. However, Los Angeles released Crosby six days later as it decided to stick with rookie Lucas Havrisik.

Ten days after that, Crosby has another new team: the New York Giants. Cade York was expected to kick for the Giants on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he injured his quad in practice Thursday and was placed on injured reserve -- joining fellow Giants kickers Graham Gano (knee) and Randy Bullock (hamstring). New Yorked signed Crosby to its practice squad Friday with the intention of elevating the 39-year-old for the NFC East showdown on Christmas.

Mason Crosby K

Crosby is one of the most accomplished kickers in NFL history. A sixth-round draft pick of the Packers in 2007, he spent 16 straight seasons as Green Bay's top special teamer, thrice leading the league in extra points made and logging the 13th-most career field goal conversions (395) of all-time. He notably went a perfect 20 of 20 on FG tries during the Packers' 2020 season, including playoffs, helping Green Bay advance to the NFC championship.

While on the practice squad, Crosby will be eligible for three different single-game promotions to the active roster for the rest of 2023. The Giants could also elevate him permanently, which would require clearing a roster spot.