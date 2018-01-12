Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers odds: NFL playoff picks from expert on 14-2 run

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars meet for the second time this season in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The hometown Steelers are seven-point favorites, the same as where the line opened. It had moved as high as 7.5 before falling back.



The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is unchanged from the opener of 41.



Before you make any bets on Jaguars-Steelers, you need to see what SportsLine expert Galin Dragiev has to say.



Last week, Dragiev nailed Tennessee +8.5, Buffalo +9, and Atlanta as an outright underdog winner at +250 on the money line.



Amazingly, that extended his run to 14-2 on NFL picks. Anyone who has followed his advice is way, way up.



Part of his success: Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes than projecting individual players. When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else.



Now, he has examined every angle, every matchup and every trend in Jaguars vs. Steelers and locked in his pick. You can only see it over at SportsLine.



Dragiev knows that the last time the Steelers and Jaguars met, QB Ben Roethlisberger said after the game, "Maybe I don't have it anymore" and retirement rumors ran wild.



Roethlisberger threw a career-high five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns as the Jaguars' fierce defense keyed a 30-9 victory. Roethlisberger was sacked twice and had a QB rating of 37.8.

The Steelers' run game was also stymied against the Jaguars. RB Le'Veon Bell averaged 3.1 yards per carry on 15 attempts, his third-lowest yardage total of the season.



On the other side of the ball, Jags RB Leonard Fournette ran for almost 200 yards and two scores.



But just because the Jaguars dismantled the Steelers the first time around doesn't mean they can keep it within the spread or pull off another stunner on Sunday.



The Steelers have scored 62 total points in the last two weeks and topped 30 points four times in the last seven games, while the Jaguars have struggled offensively.

SportsLine's advanced computer model says Roethlisberger will throw for 250 yards, but he has almost the same chance of tossing a touchdown as an interception. He threw for over 300 yards in the first meeting, with Bell and WR Antonio Brown each reeling in 10 receptions.

Blake Bortles has thrown one touchdown pass against two interceptions the last two weeks. And in the first Jags-Steelers game, he completed just eight passes.



On Wild Card Weekend, Jacksonville squeaked by a Bills team whose workhorse, LeSean McCoy, appeared limited by an ankle injury; Bortles didn't top 90 yards passing.

The status of Brown (calf, illness) is up in the air. Brown is officially questionable and missed practice on Friday. He has been sidelined since Week 15 and caught 10 passes for 157 yards against the Jaguars earlier this season. His return would be a huge boon to Pittsburgh's offense.



Dragiev is leaning Over, but he knows there's a critical stat that determines which side of Jaguars-Steelers you need to be all over. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.



So what side of Jaguars vs. Steelers do you need to jump on in the AFC Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see what critical stat determines which side of the spread prevails, all from an expert on a 14-2 run in NFL picks, and find out.