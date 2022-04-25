The Philadelphia Eagles have been in the market for a wide receiver this offseason, yet the fruits of their labor have only resulted in Zach Pascal. There are still wide receivers available to be had, especially the players from the 2019 draft seeking lucrative extensions in the reset wide receiver market -- whether its with their team or with another one.

Which is where A.J. Brown enters the picture. The Tennessee Titans and Brown appear to be at an impasse in contract negotiations, as Deebo Samuel leaked the Titans won't up their offer of $20 million per year for Brown -- who can get more with the reset wide receiver market. Samuel and Brown are both represented by the same agent (Tory Dandy), so there's more than just words coming out of Samuel's mouth.

Days before the Eagles are set to begin offseason workouts, Brown was seen catching passes from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this past weekend. Does it mean anything regarding Philadelphia as a potential trade destination for Brown (if he wishes to be traded)?

Hurts doesn't typically post a lot on social media, but it's interesting how he would post a workout with Brown. The Tennessee Titans, Brown's current employer, don't appear willing to trade Brown at this point in time. Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said Friday he doesn't "foresee that happening."

Brown has 24 touchdown catches since the start of 2019. (DK Metcalf is the only one from his draft class to have more after his first three years.) His 185 catches and 2,995 receiving yards are the second most for a player after three seasons in Titans franchise history. Brown is averaging 16.19 yards per catch since the start of the 2019 season, only trailing Mike Williams (16.78) for the best mark of the NFL (minimum 150 receptions).

While Brown does make sense for the Eagles, a team that does need a big-play receiver on the outside, Philadelphia may be a team to watch if the Titans can't reach an extension and try to trade him. The Eagles have two first-round picks in the 2022 draft and five picks in the top 101 as ammunition to facilitate a deal -- should they wish to do one.

It helps that Hurts and Brown seem to have a connection already, even if it's just two players working out trying to improve their games. Their workout may be nothing more than that.