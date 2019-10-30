Jamal Adams admits he's not ready to talk to Jets GM, says the 'Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady'

A full day has passed since the Jets listened to trade offers for Jamal Adams, and the Pro Bowl safety still isn't ready to sit down with general manager Joe Douglas to discuss what went down before Tuesday's trade deadline. But Adams is ready and willing to talk about it with the media.

On Wednesday, a day after he denied ever asking for a trade, Adams expounded on why he was hurt by what happened on Tuesday and explained his mindset after the chaos of Tuesday's deadline that eventually resulted in a whole lot of nothing.

First, Adams explained why he hasn't spoken with Douglas yet.

"I have not. I haven't. I'm not ready to talk," Adams said. "That's just where I'm at with it. Just not ready to talk. When you go through something, sometimes it's best to just kinda let it cool down and then when you're ready to talk and have a conversation, we definitely can and I believe we definitely will. But I'm not ready to talk about it."

Jamal Adams says he's not yet ready to talk to Joe Douglas about the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/mL2ZXwu0TW — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 30, 2019

Adams also explained why he was/is upset and hurt about hearing his name in trade talks.

"At the end of the day, I know he has a job to do, and I respect it. But I hold myself in a high regard. I've done everything they've asked me to do since I've been here for the three years. I didn't take that lightly. I really didn't," Adams said. "But when I heard, my agent called me and he told me what was going on, it definitely hurt me. I hold myself at a high level. The Rams don't take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady. That's where I hold myself, in that regard. Regardless of, I understand that you have a job to do, that's the way I took it."

"The Rams don't take calls on Aaron Donald...the Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady. That's where I hold myself, in that regard" – @TheAdamsEra on the trade rumors pic.twitter.com/b1jHonkelC — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 30, 2019

Later, addressing the video above, Adams indicated that he's more upset with the way in which the Jets went about listening to trade offers, tweeting:

"Not saying I'm the greatest ever. But you shouldn't tell a guy you are the cornerstone of the team on Friday, that you won't be moved, and then negotiate terms with other teams 3 days later... But look, I'm at peace with everything! It's all Luv!"

Finally, Adams addressed his long-term future with the team. While he insisted that he's happy to be with the Jets right now, he also acknowledged that he has no idea what the future holds. Counting his fifth-year option, Adams is under contract with the Jets through the 2021 season. If the Jets decline to pick up his option, Adams would become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

"Like I said, I don't know the future, I really don't," Adams said. "I'm excited to be here right now as we speak. I'm excited to put on the uniform. I'm excited to be part of this organization. But for the future, I don't know. I really don't. I thought I did, but I don't know right now."

"I'm excited to put on the uniform, I'm excited to be a part of this organization" - Jamal Adams pic.twitter.com/u2UL6OVR4s — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 30, 2019

It's understandable for Adams to feel this way. Of course, Adams -- one of the league's best young players -- has the right to feel insulted the Jets explored trading him to either the Cowboys (more on that here) or Ravens (as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported). By doing that, the Jets signaled that they think they'd be better off rebuilding without him and with draft picks that could, in theory, become better players than Adams.

Adams is right. Since he was selected sixth overall in the 2017 draft, he's done everything the Jets have asked of him, playing in every single game, racking up 236 combined tackles, and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He's already one of the game's best safeties and he's only 24 years old. In his mind, he's the exact player the Jets should be trying to build around.

But it's also understandable why the Jets took trade calls. As Adams himself said, Douglas has a job to do. His job is to make the Jets better. Adams is one of league's best players, but he arguably doesn't play a premium position. In that sense, he's almost sorta a luxury player. So, if the Jets felt like they had a chance to get a Jalen Ramsey-type of package, which they could've used to build a more complete roster, it's understandable why they listened to offers. It would've been foolish to ignore calls from desperate teams that might be willing to cough up multiple first-round picks for one player. If anything, Adams should feel at least somewhat valued by the Jets considering they didn't feel like a first-round pick and a Day 3 pick (the reported Cowboys' offer) were enough to move him. That means they think highly of him. They value him.

But now, the Jets find themselves in a bit of maelstrom. They're 1-6 despite being big buyers in free agency, their second-year quarterback is seeing ghosts, their first-year coach has been an abject disaster, and now after shopping multiple key players at the trade deadline, they're stuck with those players who now know they're expendable in the eyes of the organization.

The good news for the Jets is that they get to play the Dolphins in Week 9. The bad news for the Jets is that if they lose to the Dolphins, which is a very real possibility, a new rock bottom awaits them.