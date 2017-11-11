Jameis Winston reportedly fined $12K for poking Marshon Lattimore, instigating fight
Winston has apologized for his role in the fight that led to Mike Evans' suspension
When Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston came off the sideline to poke Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the back of the helmet, he didn't just instigate a fight that led to Mike Evans getting suspended for one game. He also cost himself more than $12,000.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Winston $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' loss to the Saints on Sunday. Winston, who was out of the game at that point due to a lingering shoulder injury, came off the sideline to poke Lattimore in the back of the helmet. Lattimore responded by pushing Winston. Seconds later, Evans decked Lattimore.
Evans somehow avoided an ejection, but he was suspended for one game. After the game, he called his behavior "unprofessional."
"I let my emotions get the best of me," Evans said, per the Tampa Bay Times. "I thought [Lattimore] was picking a fight with my quarterback. It's something I shouldn't have done. It was very childish. I shouldn't have done that. Unprofessional."
And he apologized again this week.
According to the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman, Winston wasn't apologetic for his role in the altercation when he spoke with reporters immediately after the game. However, he apologized on Wednesday.
"I just want to apologize on behalf of my teammates and Mike Evans for the incident that happened in the Saints game. That's something I can't do in the heat of the moment," he said, per ESPN. "My competitive nature [took over]. Obviously I can't come off the field and make any gesture towards an opponent, let alone touch them. I can't do that, so I apologize for that."
Winston has struggled this season despite the Buccaneers' offseason additions of DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard. He's also been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 6 and is expected to miss the next couple weeks. It won't matter much for the Buccaneers, who are firmly out of the playoff picture at 2-6.
-
Beathard to start Week 10 over Garoppolo
The Garoppolo era is delayed at least another week
-
Bennett rips Packers over hurt shoulder
Bennett, now a member of the Patriots again, leveled some serious accusations at the Packe...
-
Week 10 injuries: Bryant questionable
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 10
-
Giants angry about anonymous leaks
The Giants' nightmare season continues
-
How to watch, stream Packers vs. Bears
The Bears are favored to beat the Packers for the first time since 2008
-
Week 10 preview: Cowboys vs. Falcons
The Cowboys have won three straight while the Falcons have lost four of five
Add a Comment