Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game for decking Saints' Marshon Lattimore
The Buccaneers' season couldn't be going any worse
The Buccaneers' season has officially hit rock bottom. On Monday, shortly after the team revealed that quarterback Jameis Winston would miss a couple weeks with a shoulder injury, the 2-6 Buccaneers lost their star receiver for one game.
As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Evans has been suspended one game, which means he'll miss the team's upcoming contest against the Jets on Sunday. The Buccaneers quickly confirmed Evans' suspension.
During the Buccaneers' embarrassing 30-10 drubbing at the hands of the Saints on Sunday, Evans blindsided Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had pushed Winston after Winston poked Lattimore in the back of the helmet. When Evans saw the exchange between Winston and Lattimore, he decked Lattimore. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan, who issued the suspension, wrote in his letter to Evans that his "conduct clearly did not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."
It's worth noting that Winston appeared to be the one who instigated the fight. Winston wasn't even in the game at that point, but he left the sideline to poke Lattimore, who was on the field. Take a look:
Surprisingly, Evans was not booted from the game. It didn't matter much. He was held to one catch for 13 yards during the loss. In eight games this season, Evans has caught 40 passes for 532 yards and four touchdowns. So, he's on pace to fall short of the stat line he put up last season when caught 96 passes for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After the game, he called his behavior "unprofessional."
"I let my emotions get the best of me," Evans said, per the Tampa Bay Times. "I thought (Lattimore) was picking a fight with my quarterback. It's something I shouldn't have done. It was very childish. I shouldn't have done that. Unprofessional."
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter sounded displeased with Evans.
"That is definitely not the way we want to represent ourselves, if it was, in fact, the way that I was told," Koetter said.
Winston, however, wasn't apologetic for his role in the altercation, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman.
-
Jameis Winston to miss several weeks
it looks like the Buccaneers will be turning to Ryan Fitzpatrick this week
-
Kelvin Benjamin expected he'd get dealt
Benjamin was one of the few people unsurprised by the trade in its aftermath
-
Ramsey went after Green in locker room
The fight between Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Green almost didn't end on the field
-
Protesting NFL players request mediation
Eric Reid is among a group of players who've asked the NFL to have a third party mediate on...
-
Beast Mode drops F-bomb on live TV
Beast Mode is still trying to figure out technology
-
Ross learning life lessons early in NFL
The fastest man in football continues to try and help out those who need it
Add a Comment