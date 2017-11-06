Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game for decking Saints' Marshon Lattimore

The Buccaneers' season has officially hit rock bottom. On Monday, shortly after the team revealed that quarterback Jameis Winston would miss a couple weeks with a shoulder injury, the 2-6 Buccaneers lost their star receiver for one game.

As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Evans has been suspended one game, which means he'll miss the team's upcoming contest against the Jets on Sunday. The Buccaneers quickly confirmed Evans' suspension.

During the Buccaneers' embarrassing 30-10 drubbing at the hands of the Saints on Sunday, Evans blindsided Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had pushed Winston after Winston poked Lattimore in the back of the helmet. When Evans saw the exchange between Winston and Lattimore, he decked Lattimore. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan, who issued the suspension, wrote in his letter to Evans that his "conduct clearly did not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

It's worth noting that Winston appeared to be the one who instigated the fight. Winston wasn't even in the game at that point, but he left the sideline to poke Lattimore, who was on the field. Take a look:

Yeah, you can't do that Mike Evans. pic.twitter.com/3a0PDEWFvk — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 5, 2017

Surprisingly, Evans was not booted from the game. It didn't matter much. He was held to one catch for 13 yards during the loss. In eight games this season, Evans has caught 40 passes for 532 yards and four touchdowns. So, he's on pace to fall short of the stat line he put up last season when caught 96 passes for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After the game, he called his behavior "unprofessional."

"I let my emotions get the best of me," Evans said, per the Tampa Bay Times. "I thought (Lattimore) was picking a fight with my quarterback. It's something I shouldn't have done. It was very childish. I shouldn't have done that. Unprofessional."

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter sounded displeased with Evans.

"That is definitely not the way we want to represent ourselves, if it was, in fact, the way that I was told," Koetter said.

Winston, however, wasn't apologetic for his role in the altercation, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman.