The Jets signed Mecole Hardman a week into 2023 free agency, suggesting a sizable role for the former Chiefs wide receiver. Five weeks into the season, however, the speedster has managed just a single touch. And now New York is exploring options for Hardman, according to ESPN, including a trade to a new team ahead of the Oct. 31 in-season deadline.

Since quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 Achilles injury, only two Jets receivers have garnered at least 10 pass targets from replacement Zach Wilson: No. 1 wideout Garrett Wilson (43) and ex-Packers starter Allen Lazard (20). That's left Hardman out of the offensive picture, even after the offseason departures of both Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, with three different running backs and three different tight ends drawing more looks in coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's system.

Hardman, who's due just $2.3 million through 2023, topped 500 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons with Kansas City from 2019-2021. He could still have a market as a secondary speed option. Here are some potential suitors: