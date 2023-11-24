The New York Jets are embracing some changes entering Week 12. Quarterback Zach Wilson was, of course, benched for Tim Boyle, and the Jets appear to have made one of their prized free-agent signings a healthy inactive for their "Black Friday" matchup against the rival Miami Dolphins.

Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was among the Jets' inactives for Friday. Lazard has dealt with a knee injury in recent weeks, per ESPN, but wasn't on this week's injury report, making him a healthy scratch.

Lazard was one of the former Green Bay Packers wideouts the Jets brought in to make life easier for their new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. New York gave Lazard a four-year, $44 million deal in free agency. However, with Rodgers sidelined, the 27-year-old pass-catcher has struggled.

In 10 games played this season, Lazard has caught just 20 passes for 290 yards and one touchdown. Lazard has suffered through multiple drops, and his catch percentage of 48.8% is the worst of his career. Lazard's 29.0 receiving yards per game rank No. 103 in the league this season.

With Lazard inactive, Boyle could rely on some younger wideouts vs. the Dolphins such as Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee.