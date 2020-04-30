Lane Johnson won't rule out Jason Peters returning to Eagles for the 2020 season

Jason Peters is still on the free agent market and he is looking for a starting opportunity at the age of 38. Peters was allowed to become a free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles in March after putting together a Hall of Fame resume in 11 seasons with the team as their starting left tackle. When the Eagles announced Peters' departure, it appeared to be the end of his tenure in Philadelphia. However, that may not be the case if Peters continues to remain on the open market much longer.

Lane Johnson, who has anchored the offensive line with Peters for the last seven seasons, isn't ruling out Peters coming back to Philadelphia.

"I think there's always a chance," Johnson said to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Really, right now, all we have is time. We'll see what happens, I wouldn't rule it out.

"I'd like to have him back. I'd be lying if I said I don't miss the big guy."

The Eagles moved on from Peters after using their 2019 first-round pick on Andre Dillard, who is being groomed to be the heir apparent to Peters at left tackle. Philadelphia traded up to select Dillard in that draft and he started four games for the Eagles and played all 16 in his rookie season as the backup left tackle to Peters, playing some snaps at right tackle as well.

Dillard clearly was more comfortable playing left tackle than the snaps he played right tackle, which is occupied by Johnson anyway. There are some concerns regarding Dillard and his mentality at the position going forward, but he has the skill set to be a dominant left tackle at the professional level.

If the Eagles bring Peters back, he would be a veteran backup to Dillard -- not a starter like he was the prior 11 years. The Eagles would have the best possible insurance policy in case Dillard would go down with an injury, as the backup tackle options are former rugby player Jordan Mailata (who missed all of 2019 with a back injury) and sixth-round draft pick Prince Tega Wanogho (who has never played a snap in the NFL).

Bringing back Peters would make him the favorite for the No. 3 tackle job behind Johnson and Dillard, especially since Peters has experience at right tackle (played the position in 2006 with the Buffalo Bills). If the Eagles just want to keep Peters on the left side, they'll have Mailata to relieve Johnson at right tackle (where he's learned to play on the offensive line over the past two years, even though he's played preseason snaps at both tackle spots).

Since the Eagles traded for Peters in 2009, he has made seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams, solidifying himself as one of the best offensive linemen of his era. Peters has nine total Pro Bowl appearances in his 16 seasons with the Eagles and Bills. Five of the eight tackles with nine-plus Pro Bowls have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame (with Joe Thomas sure to join them in the coming years).

If Peters is willing to return to Philadelphia, it makes plenty of sense to bring him back.